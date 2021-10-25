PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 2,606,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,169. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

