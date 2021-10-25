Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PDS opened at $44.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

