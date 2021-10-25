Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.05

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $71.05, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.