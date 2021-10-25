Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives $45.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 210,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

