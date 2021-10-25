Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $101.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $102.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.