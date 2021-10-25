PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 103,492 shares.The stock last traded at $75.21 and had previously closed at $79.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $8,319,186 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

