Procept BioRobotics Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Procept BioRobotics’ (NASDAQ:PRCT) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 25th. Procept BioRobotics had issued 6,556,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $163,900,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

PRCT stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

