ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $39.07 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

