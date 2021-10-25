ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 275.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $36.93 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

