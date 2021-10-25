ProShare Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $99.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

