ProShare Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.