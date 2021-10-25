ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $83.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

