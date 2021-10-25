ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 50,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

RWT stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

