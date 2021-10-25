ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $93.26 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.