Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

PROSY opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Prosus’s dividend payout ratio is 2.86%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

