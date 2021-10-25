Prudential PLC Sells 855,480 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

