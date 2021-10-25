PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

