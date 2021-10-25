Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.