Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

