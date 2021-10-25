Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Disco in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

