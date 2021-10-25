Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for BP p.l.c. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BP in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

BP stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

