Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $75.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.