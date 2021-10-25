Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

MMP stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

