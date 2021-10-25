Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of William Penn Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for William Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

WMPN stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $14,869,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,002 shares during the period. Price Michael F lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 8,413 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

