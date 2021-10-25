Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

