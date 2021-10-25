Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMI. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

