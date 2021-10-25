Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Decreased by Analyst

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

Shares of TBK opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

