QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCRH stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

