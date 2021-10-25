QLC Chain Price Up 5% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $415,942.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00101206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,489.55 or 0.99704138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.05 or 0.06586343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021373 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.