Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

