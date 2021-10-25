Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $164,000 in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,826. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

