Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MGU traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.00. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

