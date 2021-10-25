Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 201,700 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. 11,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,164. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

