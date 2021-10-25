Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $348,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $379.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day moving average of $374.00. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

