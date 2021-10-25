Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $698,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises about 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE:WK opened at $149.66 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $97,502,813 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.