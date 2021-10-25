Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $211,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.