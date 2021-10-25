Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $339,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REVG stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

