Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $349,000 in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

