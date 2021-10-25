Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $354,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

