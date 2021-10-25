Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELEV. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

