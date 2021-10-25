Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 139.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFN stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

