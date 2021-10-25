QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Comparison

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58% QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.32%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.42 $170.10 million $1.68 40.20 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.39 $23.56 million $0.43 34.49

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats QuinStreet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.