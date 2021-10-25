QVT Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,628 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.7% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP owned about 0.32% of Liberty Latin America worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 190,699 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.25. 5,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,640. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.