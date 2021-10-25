Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

RDUS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

