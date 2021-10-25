RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $114.46 million and $4.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.