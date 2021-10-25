Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 35,117 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.30. 1,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,410. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

