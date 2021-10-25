Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorporation makes up 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $34,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

