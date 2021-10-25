Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,269. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

