Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Repay worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Repay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

