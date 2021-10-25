Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,397. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

